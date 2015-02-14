* Private Cuban entrepreneurs may export some goods,
By David Adams, Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton
HAVANA/WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The United States on
Friday eased restrictions on imports of goods and services from
private Cuban entrepreneurs as part of Washington's
rapprochement with Havana after more than half a century of
enmity.
However, the State Department said many goods were excluded
from the liberalization, including tobacco, vegetable products
and some textiles, and it was unclear whether Cuba would relax
its own rules to permit Cubans to export to the United States.
The U.S. State Department said the import of all goods was
now allowed except in certain broad categories, including live
animals, vehicles, mineral products, machinery and some base
metals. Exports of all services are permitted.
A full list of the excluded goods can be found on the State
Department website. (1.usa.gov/1zdl0Ct)
It was not immediately clear, however, what Cuban goods
would find their way to the U.S. market. One sanctions expert
suggested that these could include such items as artisanal soap,
pottery and jewelry.
Of greater significance may be the opening up for services,
which could allow Cuban graphic designers, computer programmers,
market researchers or party planners to acquire U.S. clients.
The move is the latest step toward normalization after the
United States and Cuba agreed on Dec. 17 to begin the process of
restoring diplomatic ties and U.S. President Barack Obama called
for an end to the long economic embargo against its old Cold War
enemy.
"They are changing the thrust of U.S. policy to allow the
private sector in Cuba to blossom," said Pedro Freyre, chair of
law firm Akerman LLP's international practice.
"Of course there are two ends to this. We are still waiting
to see how it is going to play out in Cuba."
Under Cuban law, private sector entrepreneurs cannot
independently import and export products or services without a
government license. However, artists are allowed to sell their
work to foreigners, and there is also an exotic bird cooperative
that obtained a license in 2013.
Philip Peters, president of the Cuba Research Center in
Alexandria, Virginia, said the step put the ball in Cuba's court
to see how it would react to opening up the private sector.
"It's a very important barrier that's been broken. We'll see
how the Cuban government reacts," he said, saying Obama was
opening up trade in broad categories. "He's not micro-managing.
President Obama is leaving it to the imagination of both sides."
After 18 months of secret talks, Obama and Cuban President
Raul Castro agreed in a Dec. 17 phone call on a breakthrough
prisoner exchange, the formal reopening of embassies and an
easing of some restrictions on commerce.
Obama's call for an end to the economic embargo drew
resistance from Republicans who in January took control of both
houses of Congress and who oppose normal relations with the
Communist-run island.
However, Obama said he was ending what he called a rigid and
outdated policy of isolating Cuba that had failed to achieve
change on the Communist-led island.
His administration's policy shift includes allowing use of
U.S. credit and debit cards, increasing the amount of money that
can be sent to Cubans and allowing export of telecommunications
devices and services.
Beyond securing permission from their own authorities,
another problem for potential Cuban exporters may be coming up
with "documentary evidence" that will satisfy the U.S.
government that they are indeed private entrepreneurs.
"The problem is going to be proving that it is in fact a
private-sector exporter," said Cari Stinebower, a partner with
the law firm Crowell & Moring.
Nelson Espinosa, 31, a street merchant in Havana who sells
carved wood artifacts, including old Cuban cars and miniature
drums sets, said he was pleased by the idea of exporting to the
United States but would prefer American visitors to Cuba.
"It's good news if now we can sell to the U.S. market," he
said adding. "It's not really our goal. What we really want are
the American tourists. That would be much easier for us than all
the hassles of getting licenses to export through the airport."
