By Patricia Zengerle
MIAMI, April 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry condemned Carnival Corp on Thursday for barring
Cuban-Americans from its planned cruises to Cuba and called on
the Cuban government to change its policies to allow them.
"Carnival needs to not discriminate," Kerry said in an
interview with CNN en Espanol and the Miami Herald.
Cuban-born Americans cannot visit the island by sea, due to
a Cuban law that dates to the Cold War era, and therefore are
barred from joining in Carnival's sailings to the island, the
Miami Herald has reported. People born in Cuba can, however,
travel to the island on an airplane.
"American citizens, Cuban Americans have a right to travel,
and we should not be in a situation where the Cuban government
is forcing its discrimination policy on us," Kerry said.
"So we call on the government of Cuba to change that policy
and to recognize that if they want a full relationship, a normal
relationship, with the United States, they have to live by
international law and not exclusively by their own," he said
during a trip to Miami.
Carnival officials did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. But the company has told the Miami Herald it had no
choice but to enforce the rule when booking tickets for its new
Miami-to-Havana route. It said it has asked the Cuban government
to waive the rule before the first ship sails on May 1.
A State Department official said, "Secretary Kerry in no way
meant to convey that Carnival is supporting policies that are
discriminating against Cuban American travelers."
Miami is the center of the U.S. Cuban-American community,
and many of its residents from the island nation, who fled Cuba
after its Communist revolution, are vehemently opposed to
President Barack Obama's moves toward more normal relations with
Havana.
Critics of the policy say Washington should not ease a half
century of restrictions on travel and trade until Cuba has free
elections and its human rights record improves.
Kerry, who gave two interviews to local media, met with
business leaders and addressed college students, said Cuba could
move more quickly to improve its rights record. But he said he
was sure a more open relationship with the United States would
yield positive changes.
"I think more could happen faster. More should happen
faster. But I'm not surprised. Nobody expected that. This has
been 50-plus years of the status quo ... but there are changes
that are in place for the positive," Kerry said.
