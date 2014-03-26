MIAMI, March 26 A Carnival Cruise ship rescued
41 Cuban migrants from a small, overcrowded boat in the Florida
Straits, the 90-mile span of water between the southern tip of
Florida and Cuba, a U.S. Coast Guard official said on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported and the migrants were transferred
to a nearby U.S. Coast Guard ship after they were spotted on
Tuesday, according to Coast Guard spokesman Gabe Somma.
"This could've been a real tragedy. There was no lifesaving
or navigation equipment and the boat was taking on water," he
said.
The migrants will be returned to Cuba "in a couple of days,"
Somma said.
Carnival spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said the cruise
ship was traveling from Key West, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico,
with 2,650 passengers onboard.
For decades, thousands of Cubans seeking to escape the
communist-led island have fled on rickety vessels bound for
Florida, Central America and nearby islands.
A large spike came in the mid-1990s, when tens of thousands
of Cubans fled toward Florida and hundreds of refugees flowed
toward other Caribbean islands.
Cruise ships have been involved in several previous rescues.
A Carnival ship earlier this month plucked 24 migrants from
a wooden boat near the Cayman Islands.
Last April, the Carnival Conquest and the Disney Wonder
rescued 21 Cuban migrants on stricken boats in two separate
incidents in the Florida Straits.
