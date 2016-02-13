WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. State Department
said on Saturday that the United States has regained an inert
but errant Hellfire air-to-ground missile that had mistakenly
ended up in Cuba.
"We can say, without speaking to specifics, that the inert
training missile has been returned with the cooperation of the
Cuban government," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in
a statement.
A team from Lockheed Martin Corp, which makes the
missile, traveled to Cuba to retrieve it, a congressional source
said.
Lockheed Martin Corp spokesman Bill Phelps declined comment.
The missile had been sent to Europe for a training exercise
in 2014 but somehow ended up in Cuba, an embarrassing loss of
military technology, the Wall Street Journal reported last
month.
"The department is restricted under federal law and
regulations from commenting on specific defense trade licensing
cases and compliance matters, so we cannot provide further
details," Toner said.
But he said reestablished diplomatic relations between the
two countries have helped the U.S. "engage with the Cuban
government on issues of mutual interest."
The Cuban government did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Lesley Wroughton, Andrea
Shalal, Daniel Trotta; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by W
Simon)