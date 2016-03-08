(Adds Flake confirms he is going, paragraph 3, White House
comment, paragraph 15)
By Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Barack Obama will
be accompanied on his historic visit to Cuba this month by up to
20 members of Congress, and is also considering further measures
to ease travel and trade restrictions around the time of the
visit, U.S. sources said on Monday.
Details were being worked out, but congressional sources
told Reuters the White House hoped the delegation would include
Republicans as well as Obama's fellow Democrats, to underscore
bipartisan support for his moves toward normal relations with
the Communist-ruled country.
Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has been one
of his party's leading proponents of easing the embargo
restrictions, said there was "a good chance" he would join the
trip. A spokesman for Flake later confirmed he would be going.
Congressional aides and sources outside the government who
were consulted on the matter said timing was still uncertain,
but the administration could roll out more changes to travel,
trade and banking rules before or during the March 21-22 visit.
"They will unveil a regulations package as it gets closer to
the trip, further easing of travel, and further commerce and
trade (changes)," said one person familiar with the discussions.
Obama's aides are considering regulatory changes to make it
easier for individual Americans to visit Cuba as long as they
qualify for 12 authorized "people-to-people" categories of
travel, the sources said. Until now, most have been allowed to
visit Cuba only on group tours or to see family on the island.
The White House is also weighing possible revisions and
clarifications of how the dollar can be used in trade with Cuba,
a person familiar with the discussions said.
The White House said on Feb. 18 that Obama would visit
Havana on March 21 and 22 in another step toward ending decades
of animosity between the former Cold War foes. It
will be the first visit to Cuba by a sitting U.S. president
since 1928.
News of Obama's trip prompted sharp criticism from some
members of the Republican-controlled Congress, where there is
strong opposition to normalizing relations with Havana, mostly
from Republican lawmakers.
ELECTION COMPLICATIONS
Some Republicans want more normal relations with Cuba, as do
most Democrats. But the issue is complicated on Capitol Hill
because two senators vying for the 2016 Republican presidential
nomination, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, both Cuban-Americans,
strongly oppose Obama's policy shift.
Obama said the trip would help accelerate changes in Cuba
since he and President Raul Castro announced moves to restore
ties in late 2014. Administration officials hope it will give
Washington more leverage to make progress on opening business
opportunities for U.S. companies.
Opponents say Obama has demanded too little from Havana,
particularly in the area of human rights, to end the embargo
imposed in 1960. The administration believes that moves to
loosen the embargo would help meet its goal of benefiting the
Cuban people.
Obama has used his executive powers to ease some trade and
travel restrictions since announcing his new Cuba policy 15
months ago. Some major U.S. airlines have begun asking
regulators to approve routes to Cuba.
So many lawmakers are expected to make the trip that the
White House is arranging a separate aircraft to transport them,
congressional aides said.
"As the president has done on past trips, he has invited a
group of senators and House members to join him on his upcoming
trip to Cuba. Further details on the members' travel will be
available closer to the departure date," a White House official
said on condition of anonymity.
Analysts said establishing U.S.-Cuban business relationships
would make it difficult for the next U.S. president to roll back
Obama's policy changes after he leaves office next January, if a
Republican opponent of the policy wins the election.
Businessman Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate,
told the Daily Caller in an interview published in September
that he supported the Obama administration's opening with Cuba.
But the embargo cannot be lifted without Congress' approval
and Republicans say that will not happen while Obama is
president.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James
Dalgleish, Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney)