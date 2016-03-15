(Adds announcement of new U.S. measures in paragraphs 3, 23-24)
By Matt Spetalnick, Jeff Mason and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 15 Barack Obama's historic
visit to Havana next week may be the closest he comes to a
Nixon-goes-to-China moment, but he also has another more
practical goal: to make his opening to Cuba irreversible for the
next U.S. president.
The Obama administration hopes that getting more U.S.
companies invested in Cuba and loosening up travel to the island
will make it almost impossible for traditionally pro-business
Republicans to halt or even roll back the thaw in relations if
they win the White House in November.
Ahead of Obama's March 20-22 trip to Havana, his
administration rolled out sweeping new measures on Tuesday to
make it far easier for Americans to visit the island and do
business there. The stage has also been set for a
string of business announcements from the hotel and
telecommunications industries and possibly even Major League
Baseball.
"The administration wants to do as much as it can
unilaterally before the clock runs out," said a person who has
been briefed on Obama's strategy.
What remains to be seen, however, is whether Obama can prod
Cuba's prickly Communist government to reciprocate, at least
with modest economic reforms that would help ensure his policy
sticks.
Cuba's leaders have been slow to loosen their grip on the
island's state-run economy. That plus strict limits that remain
under the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba has made many
American firms wary.
Obama's critics accuse him of giving up too much in return
for too little from Cuban President Raul Castro and now taking a
premature "victory lap."
But administration officials say deeper U.S. engagement
should not be contingent on concessions from the former Cold War
foe, such as improving its human rights record.
Obama and his advisers insist that his outreach to Havana
has a better chance of sowing the seeds of eventual change than
what they see as a failed U.S. policy of isolation pursued for
more than half a century.
"This is not a matter of providing concessions," Obama told
CNN en Espanol. "This is a matter of us engaging directly with
the Cuban people."
Obama's visit - the first by a U.S. president in 88 years -
is meant to showcase that approach.
But it is also a gamble for a U.S. leader whose strategy of
engaging adversaries has had mixed results. Locking in his Cuba
opening would make it a major piece of his legacy.
JUMP-START
Obama has relied on executive powers to jump-start
the normalization of ties given continued resistance in Congress
to lifting the longstanding U.S. embargo. His challenge is to
advance the process to the point that no successor could unravel
it.
Cuba has not figured heavily in the 2016 presidential race
but it could emerge, especially in Florida, a swing state and
home to the largest Cuban-American community. For decades,
Cuban-Americans were broadly opposed to any rapprochement but a
younger generation has warmed to Obama's policy shift.
Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
have pledged to stick with Obama's opening to Cuba if elected.
Republican front-runner Donald Trump said last week the old
policy needed to be changed but he would renegotiate with Cuba
for a better deal. His closest challengers, Ted Cruz and Marco
Rubio, both Cuban-Americans, said they would reverse Obama's
approach altogether.
Despite that, Obama told CNN en Espanol he believes Congress
will remove the embargo in the next administration, whether led
by a Democrat or a Republican - though he acknowledged there
were not yet enough votes.
It would be hard for many Republicans to join in overturning
Obama's measures if the White House succeeds in green-lighting
enough corporate projects in Cuba, congressional aides said.
AT&T Inc, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc and
Marriott International Inc are expected to sign deals around the
time of Obama's visit.
Most companies remain cautious, however, because of Cuba's
dual-currency system, rigid labor market and opaque legal
system.
"There are still some frustrations," said James Williams,
president of Engage Cuba, a pro-trade lobbying group. "But they
are not insurmountable."
Some concerns may be eased with Washington's move on Tuesday
to relax limits on the use of dollars in Cuba transactions,
removing a big obstacle to Havana's access to the global banking
system.
U.S. airlines have already rushed to apply for routes to the
island, and new travel rules announced on Tuesday will make it
easier for Americans to travel to Cuba independently rather than
in group tours. That in turn could boost public support for
normal relations.
Ben Rhodes, an Obama adviser who helped secure the
breakthrough with Cuba in December 2014, said the administration
has told Cuban leaders the impact of U.S. regulatory changes
will be limited unless they do more to reform their economy.
U.S. officials will pay close attention to Cuba's Communist
Party Congress, set to convene in April for the first time since
2011.
Still, they acknowledge that the prospects remain dim for
influencing democratic reform, even though Obama plans to meet
dissidents in Havana.
"We don't view our steps as the types of things that would
cause the Cuban government to change their political system,"
Rhodes told Reuters.
Communist Party newspaper Granma last week said Cuba would
not renounce its "revolutionary and anti-imperialist ideals."
Some of Obama's critics say the visit itself is validation
of dictatorial rule.
"The only thing that's changed as a result of this opening
is that now the Cuban government has more sources of money from
which to build out their repressive apparatus," Rubio said in a
Republican debate last week.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in Havana; Editing by
Kieran Murray and Frances Kerry)