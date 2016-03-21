March 21 Regular tourism to Cuba by U.S. citizens could happen "very soon," President Barack Obama said on Monday in an interview in Havana.

"Inevitably it's going to happen," he told ABC News during his historic visit to the Communist-led island, noting that direct flights and visits by cruise ships from the United States were to begin soon.

Current U.S. regulations limit most visits by U.S. citizens to Cuba to educational or cultural exchanges. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)