By David Adams
MIAMI, April 28 A new advocacy group calling for
the United States to change its policy toward Cuba launched an
advertising campaign on Monday with posters on the Washington
D.C. metro system showing President Barack Obama and urging him
to "stop waiting."
The metro ads by the group #CubaNow are designed to
highlight economic changes happening in Cuba. The group believes
the 52-year-old U.S. embargo against the communist-ruled island
has not worked.
"It's time to bring the conversation on U.S.-Cuba policy
into the 21st century," said #CubaNow director Ric Herrero.
The group said its mission, unlike other Cuba policy groups,
was specifically focused on changing U.S. thinking about Cuba
policy.
While the group opposes the embargo, it recognized that
overturning it in Congress is an uphill battle and other ways
can be found to change policy, such as allowing all Americans to
travel to Cuba.
"There's plenty the President can do within his existing
authority," said #CubaNow founding member Andres Díaz, a
Cuban-born former Obama administration official at the
Department of Commerce.
#CubaNow was founded by a group of mostly younger generation
Cuban Americans. Herrero declined to discuss its funding.
The group's launch coincides with the fifth anniversary of
Obama's 2009 steps allowing Cuban-Americans to travel freely to
visit relatives in Cuba as well as send remittances.
That policy shift helped "usher in more change in that time
than had been seen in the previous 50 years," the group said in
a press release.
Herrero said the group, based in Miami and Washington, wants
the White House to take "new steps" to encourage Cuba's
burgeoning private sector which has emerged under economic
reforms being slowly introduced by the Cuban government.
Cuba announced new reforms on Monday loosening regulation of
its largest state-run companies including minerals, tourism and
telecommunications.
The group's founding is part of a new wave of efforts to
prod Obama into taking bolder steps to engage the Cuban
government.
It follows a February poll by the Atlantic Council which
found a majority of Americans support normalizing relations with
Cuba.
In November, Obama told a Miami area fundraiser that it may
be time for the United States to "update" its policies toward
Cuba.
"Blue jeans and rock'n roll brought down the Berlin Wall, so
we have to recognize that there is a new wave of energy pushing
a new approach toward U.S.-Cuba policy," said Alex Castellanos,
a Republican political strategist who is Cuban American.
