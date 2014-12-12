MIAMI Dec 11 The U.S. government financed a
four-year effort to promote Cuba's rap music scene as part of an
effort to promote democracy on the communist-run island, federal
officials confirmed on Thursday.
"It seemed like a good idea to support civil society," said
Matt Herrick, spokesman for the U.S. Agency for International
Development (USAID), which financed the secretive program.
The four-year program which ended in 2012, was revealed by
the Associated Press on Thursday, which described it as a
largely unsuccessful, "covert" effort run by U.S. government
contractors to undermine Cuba's communist government.
Herrick defended the program which he said was legally
funded by Congress to promote democracy and human rights in
Cuba.
"It's not something we are embarrassed about in any way," he
said.
The Cuban government did not respond to the report, though
it was covered widely on state-run media.
USAID said in a statement it "supports civil society
programs in Cuba and other restrictive environments as part of
the U.S. government's overall effort to promote resilient,
democratic societies."
Several of the people involved in the program, run by
Creative Associates International, a Washington, D.C.-based
development firm, were detained by Cuban authorities, AP
reported.
Hip-hop artists who USAID contractors tried to promote left
the country or stopped performing after pressure from the Cuban
government, the report added.
USAID is currently examining its democracy programs in
hostile countries following several revelations about the risky
nature of its underground efforts.
Creative Associates also created a U.S. government financed
social media network in Cuba, revealed by AP earlier this year.
Another USAID contractor, Alan Gross, was arrested in 2009
and sentenced to 15 years in jail for seeking to establish an
online network for Jews in Havana.
USAID denies its Cuba hip-hop program was covert, noting
that Congress was briefed on it.
Creative Associates used a Serbian public relations agent to
contact artists in Cuba as well as Panama front company and a
bank in Lichtenstein to try and hide official U.S. ties to the
program, AP reported.
Creative Associates did not respond to messages seeking
comment.
But U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat who
chairs the subcommittee which handles USAID's budget, described
the program in a statement as "misguided and mismanaged."
"USAID never informed Congress about this and should never
have been involved with anything so incompetent and reckless. It
was appallingly stupid," he added.
