WASHINGTON Jan 26 The practical impact of the
latest round of U.S. sanctions relief for Cuba will depend in
large part on action the Cuban government may take to liberalize
its economy, U.S. officials told reporters on Tuesday.
"The impact of those will depend to a great extent on the
steps that the Cuban government takes," said an Obama
administration official who asked not to be identified. The
official said U.S. companies had raised issues including Cuban
currency reform and allowing foreign companies to hire Cubans
directly.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)