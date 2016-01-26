WASHINGTON Jan 26 The United States said on Tuesday it would further ease restrictions on its Cuba sanctions regime involving exports and authorized airline travel.

"These amendments will remove restrictions on payment and financing terms for authorized exports and re-exports to Cuba of items other than agricultural items or commodities," according to a statement from the Treasury and Commerce Departments.

The changes will facilitate travel to Cuba by allowing blocked space, code-sharing, and leasing arrangements with Cuban airlines, it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)