WASHINGTON Jan 26 The United States said on
Tuesday it would further ease restrictions on its Cuba sanctions
regime involving exports and authorized airline travel.
"These amendments will remove restrictions on payment and
financing terms for authorized exports and re-exports to Cuba of
items other than agricultural items or commodities," according
to a statement from the Treasury and Commerce Departments.
The changes will facilitate travel to Cuba by allowing
blocked space, code-sharing, and leasing arrangements with Cuban
airlines, it said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)