March 21 Western Union Co said on Monday
it would expand in Cuba, at a time when U.S. President Barack
Obama started a historic Cuba tour as the two countries attempt
to rebuild their bilateral relationship.
Cuba said last week it planned to remove a tax on dollars
after Washington relaxed currency restrictions against the
Communist-run island.
The U.S. government had said it would allow U.S. banks to
process dollar transactions for Cuba as long as neither buyer
nor seller are U.S. entities.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)