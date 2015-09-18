WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The White House defended its
new regulations opening up business activity with Cuba on Friday
as advancing U.S. interests in the region and empowering the
Cuban people, something it said five decades of economic embargo
failed to do.
"The United States remains committed to our enduring
objective of promoting a more prosperous Cuba that respects the
human rights and fundamental freedoms of all its people," said
White House spokesman Josh Earnest. "We believe the regulatory
changes announced today will allow the United States to continue
to advance our interests and improve the lives of ordinary
Cubans."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric
Walsh)