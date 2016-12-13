(Repeats to add dropped word to headline)
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The White House said on
Tuesday it would be "very damaging" to both Cubans as well as
the United States' standing in Latin America if the next
administration reverses President Barack Obama's normalization
of relations with Cuba.
"We're seeing real progress that is making life better for
Cubans right now. Sustaining this policy will allow for further
opening ... further U.S. business opportunities," Ben Rhodes,
the U.S. deputy national security adviser, said in a call with
reporters.
President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to end Obama's
detente with Cuba which includes the easing of some restrictions
on travel, trade and finance.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Ayesha Rascoe, Matt Spetalnick;
editing by G Crosse)