By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The Federal Reserve began
supplying banks on Tuesday with billions of redesigned $100
bills that incorporate advanced anti-counterfeiting features,
the U.S. central bank said.
The notes, which retain the image of American statesman and
scientist Benjamin Franklin, include two new security features -
a blue three-dimensional security ribbon with images of bells
and 100s, and a color-changing bell in an inkwell, the Fed said
in a statement.
The $100 bills, the biggest U.S. denomination known in
American slang as "Benjamins," also keep security features from
the previous design, such as a watermark.
"The new design incorporates security features that make it
easier to authenticate, but harder to replicate," said Federal
Reserve Board Governor Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. officials have said the $100 note is the most
frequently counterfeited denomination of U.S. currency outside
the United States due to its broad circulation overseas. In the
United States, the $20 bill is the most frequently counterfeited
note.
Sonja Danburg, program manager for U.S. currency education
at the Fed, said about 3.5 billion new $100 bills had been
stockpiled. There are about $900 billion in $100 notes in
circulation, with half to two-thirds outside the United States,
she said.
The United States has about $1.15 trillion in genuine
currency in circulation, and less than 1/100th of 1 percent of
that value is counterfeit, Danburg said.
Benjamins are the highest-denominated notes issued by the
Federal Reserve since the United States stopped issuing $500,
$1,000 and $10,000 notes in 1969.
The new bills have been in development since 2003. The new
bills cost about 12.5 cents each to make, 5 cents more than the
previous notes because of the greater complexity of the design,
Danburg said.
The average $100 bill lasts about 15 years before wearing
out and being pulled from circulation. The more frequently
handled $1 note lasts about six years, Danburg said.
The Fed said people with old bills did not need to trade
them in for new ones since all designs of U.S. currency remained
legal tender.