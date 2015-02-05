(Adds Treasury Secretary's comments)
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The Obama administration is
wary of attaching currency provisions to trade agreements
because this might take away some of the tools Washington
currently uses to press its currency agenda, the U.S. Treasury
secretary said on Thursday.
In an appearance before the Senate Finance Committee,
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said this could inadvertently hurt
Washington's ability to pressure countries that weaken the
currency to help their exports.
"The challenge in the context of a trade agreement is how
to address the issue in a way that helps and doesn't hurt," Lew
told lawmakers. "I would be concerned that the effectiveness we
have dealing through the existing channels could be diminished
in some ways if some approaches were taken."
The administration is under pressure from some lawmakers to
insist in potential trade deals that other countries pledge not
to manipulate their currencies. Addressing currency concerns
could be key to winning lawmakers' support for a bill to
fast-track trade agreements through Congress.
The United States is in talks with Asia-Pacific countries to
reach a trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Lew also said central banks, including the Bank of Japan and
the Bank of England, were not engaging in unfair currency
practices by asset purchase programs.
(Reporting by Jason Lange, editing by G Crosse and Chizu
Nomiyama)