(Adds comments on South Korea, Japan)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The United States on Monday
called on China to allow its currency to appreciate further as a
crucial support to the world's second biggest economy in
rebalancing its economy.
In the Treasury's semi-annual report on economic and
currency policies of major trade partners, the United States
also said that the yuan, officially known as the renminbi,
remains below its "appropriate medium-term valuation."
The language is a shift from the previous report in April
when the United States said the Chinese currency was
significantly undervalued.
The Treasury, in its regular scorecard, did not label any
major trading partner a currency manipulator but called on
countries with current account surpluses, which include Germany
and South Korea, to do more to boost flagging global growth.
The roughly $50 per barrel decline in the price of oil is
shifting income of over $600 billion annually from oil exporters
to oil importers, the Treasury said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has been urging China to
allow its currency, the yuan, to float more freely.
In August, Chinese authorities surprised markets by
devaluing the yuan.
Many U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly complained that China
deliberately undervalues its currency to gain a competitive
advantage in international markets. The last time the Treasury
labeled a country a manipulator was China in 1994.
Before the devaluation, the currency had been appreciating
as the Chinese government sought to support its aim of shifting
the economy's main engine from exports to domestic demand.
"Further currency appreciation is key...and will support the
purchasing power of Chinese consumers and help shift production
towards non-traded goods and services," the report said.
China is pushing for the yuan to be included in the
International Monetary Funds's benchmark currency basket as a
means of reducing its dependence on the dollar, but policymakers
have yet to decide if it has met all the market-based criteria.
Elsewhere in the report, the United States again called for
South Korea to curb currency interventions and repeated that the
won appeared to be "undervalued" and should be allowed to
appreciate over the medium term.
The U.S. Treasury also urged Japan to recalibrate fiscal
policy to support economic growth and reduce reliance on yen
depreciation to boost exports.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Krista Hughes; Editing by
Diane Craft)