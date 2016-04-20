(Adds Treasury confirmation)

WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Treasury Department will announce on Wednesday that anti-slavery crusader Harriet Tubman will replace former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, a spokesman said.

Tubman would be the first woman featured on the face of U.S. paper currency in more than a century.

Spokesman Rob Runyan declined in a phone interview on Wednesday to elaborate and said other details will be announced later in the day.

Alexander Hamilton, a U.S. founding father, will remain on the front of the $10 bill, Politico reported, citing unnamed sources. The online news outlet said changes would be made to the $5 bill to depict civil rights era leaders.

The Treasury Department said in June that it would feature a woman on the $10 bill.

The women last depicted on U.S. bills were Martha Washington, on the $1 silver certificate from 1891 to 1896, and Pocahontas, in a group photo on the $20 bill from 1865 to 1869. (Reporting by Megan Cassella and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Richard Chang)