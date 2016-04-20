(Adds Treasury confirmation)
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Treasury
Department will announce on Wednesday that anti-slavery crusader
Harriet Tubman will replace former President Andrew Jackson on
the $20 bill, a spokesman said.
Tubman would be the first woman featured on the face of U.S.
paper currency in more than a century.
Spokesman Rob Runyan declined in a phone interview on
Wednesday to elaborate and said other details will be announced
later in the day.
Alexander Hamilton, a U.S. founding father, will remain on
the front of the $10 bill, Politico reported, citing unnamed
sources. The online news outlet said changes would be made to
the $5 bill to depict civil rights era leaders.
The Treasury Department said in June that it would feature a
woman on the $10 bill.
The women last depicted on U.S. bills were Martha
Washington, on the $1 silver certificate from 1891 to 1896, and
Pocahontas, in a group photo on the $20 bill from 1865 to 1869.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by
Richard Chang)