WASHINGTON Oct 27 Booz Allen Hamilton
said on Thursday it had asked a former FBI director to conduct a
review of the firm's security, personnel, and management
processes and practices after the arrest of a former National
Security Agency contractor employed by the firm charged with
stealing classified information.
Robert Mueller's review began on Oct. 19, Booz Allen said in
a statement.
Harold Thomas Martin was taken into custody in Maryland in
August. Government lawyers said last week they would prosecute
Martin under an espionage law, a move carrying far more severe
penalties than previously announced charges.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing
by Eric Beech)