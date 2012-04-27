* House approves cybersecurity bill with bipartisan vote
* Senate Democrats back broader cyber bill
By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a cybersecurity bill on Thursday that
would allow the government and companies to share information
about hacking, but which has raised privacy concerns and a veto
threat from the White House.
The House approved the bill 248-168, prompting the top
Republican and Democrat on the intelligence committee who
sponsored it to issue a joint statement lauding the bipartisan
approval.
"Economic cyber spies will have a harder time stealing
American business plans and research and development as the
House took the first step today by passing a cybersecurity bill
that will help U.S. companies better protect themselves from
dangerous economic predators," the statement said.
The legislation allows federal agencies such as the National
Security Agency, an intelligence agency that eavesdrops overseas
and protects classified U.S. government computer networks, to
share secret cyber threat information with American companies to
help the private sector protect its networks.
Critics had raised privacy concerns that the sharing in
return of "threat information" from private network operators to
the government was so broad as to allow the NSA to effectively
collect data on American communications, which is generally
prohibited by law.
House intelligence committee chairman Mike Rogers and senior
Democrat C.A. "Dutch" Ruppersberger said changes had been made
to the legislation to strengthen privacy provisions, and that
Facebook, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Boeing, AT&T
and others had supported it.
"We can't stand by and do nothing as U.S. companies are
hemorrhaging from the cyber looting coming from nation states
like China and Russia," Rogers said.
But amendments favored by engineering experts and civil
rights advocates were not adopted. The legislation would still
allow the information from private companies to be used for
intelligence and national security purposes, not just
cybersecurity.
The House bill would essentially override "important
provisions of electronic surveillance law without instituting
corresponding privacy, confidentiality, and civil liberties
safeguards," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.
"The bill would allow broad sharing of information with
governmental entities without establishing requirements for both
industry and the government to minimize and protect personally
identifiable information."
The administration also faulted the bill's grants of broad
immunity from privacy and antitrust lawsuits to the private
companies that share threat information with the government and
with corporate competitors.
The outlook for the House legislation in the current form is
uncertain. It matches up with a Senate bill introduced by
Republican John McCain, but Democrats, who control the chamber,
are aligned behind a broader bill authored by Senator John
Rockefeller and others.
The White House strongly supports that bill, which has
provisions that would allow the Department of Homeland Security
to direct companies maintaining critical infrastructure, such as
water and power utilities, to meet new standards.
The American Civil Liberties Union said the House bill would
allow companies to share private information with the government
without a warrant and proper oversight.
"Cybersecurity does not have to mean abdication of
Americans' online privacy. As we've seen repeatedly, once the
government gets expansive national security authorities, there's
no going back. We encourage the Senate to let this horrible bill
fade into obscurity," Michelle Richardson, ACLU legislative
counsel, said in a statement.