April 21 A federal grand jury in Connecticut has
returned an eight-count indictment charging a Russian national
with operating the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of
thousands of infected computers, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Friday.
Peter Yuryevich Levashov, 36, was indicted on Thursday by a
grand jury in Bridgeport and charged with causing intentional
damage to a protected computer and wire fraud, among other
counts, the department said in a statement.
