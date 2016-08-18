WASHINGTON Aug 17 Bill and Hillary Clinton's
charitable foundation hired the security firm FireEye to examine
its data systems after seeing indications they might have been
hacked, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
So far, no message or document clearly hacked from the New
York-based Clinton Foundation has surfaced in public, the
sources said.
One of the sources and two U.S. security officials said that
like hackers who targeted the Democratic National Committee,
Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democrats'
congressional fundraising committee, the hackers appear to have
used "spear phishing" techniques.
These include creating bogus emails or websites in an effort
to gain access to Clinton Foundation staffers' emails and then
to the foundation itself.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, however, the U.S.
officials said the hackers used the same techniques Russian
intelligence agencies or their proxies employed against the
Democratic Party groups, which suggests that Russians also
attacked the foundation.
Kremlin officials dismissed as absurd the allegations of
Moscow's involvement, which were made last month amid political
party nominating conventions for the Nov. 8 election.
Neither former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, the
Clinton Foundation's principal lawyer, nor a spokeswoman for the
foundation responded to requests for comment on the hacking and
the precautions the organization has taken.
Officials with FireEye said the company could not discuss
its clients.
The attacks have left some Democrats and Clinton campaign
officials worried that the hackers might have obtained emails
and voice messages that could be used to reinforce Republican
charges that donors to the Clinton Foundation were rewarded with
access to Clinton and her aides while she was secretary of
state, or to her husband, former President Bill Clinton.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee convened a
closed-door meeting on Wednesday to discuss best cyber security
practices.
The meeting, according to people familiar with it, included
a recommendation that staff and lawmakers change their phone
numbers and email addresses if that information was published
online by hackers.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Joe Menn, Dustin Volz and John
Walcott; Editing by John Walcott and Grant McCool)