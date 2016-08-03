By Mark Hosenball, John Walcott and Joseph Menn
| WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 The FBI did not
tell the Democratic National Committee that U.S officials
suspected it was the target of a Russian government-backed cyber
attack when agents first contacted the party last fall, three
people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
And in months of follow-up conversations about the DNC's
network security, the FBI did not warn party officials that the
attack was being investigated as Russian espionage, the sources
said.
The lack of full disclosure by the FBI prevented DNC
staffers from taking steps that could have reduced the number of
confidential emails and documents stolen, one of the sources
said. Instead, Russian hackers whom security experts believe are
affiliated with the Russian government continued to have access
to Democratic Party computers for months during a crucial phase
in the U.S. presidential campaign, the source said.
As late as June, hackers had access to DNC systems and the
network used by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee,
a group that raises money for Democratic candidates and shares
an office with the DNC in Washington, people with knowledge of
the cases have said.
A spokeswoman for the FBI said she could not comment on a
current investigation. The DNC did not respond to requests for
comment.
In its initial contact with the DNC last fall, the FBI
instructed DNC personnel to look for signs of unusual activity
on the group's computer network, one person familiar with the
matter said. DNC staff examined their logs and files without
finding anything suspicious, that person said.
When DNC staffers requested further information from the FBI
to help them track the incursion, they said the agency declined
to provide it. In the months that followed, FBI officials spoke
with DNC staffers on several other occasions but did not mention
the suspicion of Russian involvement in an attack, sources said.
The DNC's information technology team did not realize the
seriousness of the incursion until late March, the sources said.
It was unclear what prompted the IT team's realization.
Emails captured in the DNC hack were leaked on the eve of
the July 25-28 Democratic Party convention to name Hillary
Clinton as the party's presidential candidate in the Nov. 8
election against Republican Party nominee Donald Trump.
Those emails exposed bias in favor of Clinton on the part of
DNC officials at a time when she was engaged in a close campaign
against U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for the party's nomination.
The DNC said on Tuesday that three senior officials had
resigned after the email embarrassment.
Last week, Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepped down as DNC
chairwoman as criticism mounted of her management of the party
committee, which is supposed to be neutral.
U.S. officials and private cyber security experts said last
week they believed Russian hackers were behind the cyber attack
on the DNC. The Obama administration has not yet publicly
declared who it believes is responsible.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said last
week the U.S. intelligence community was not ready to "make the
call on attribution."
It was not immediately clear how the FBI had learned of the
hack against the DNC. One U.S. official with knowledge of the
investigation said the agency had withheld information about
details of the hacking to protect classified intelligence
operations.
"There is a fine line between warning people or companies or
even other government agencies that they're being hacked -
especially if the intrusions are ongoing - and protecting
intelligence operations that concern national security," said
the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The first internal DNC emails alerting party officials to
the seriousness of the suspected hacking were sent in late
March, one person said. In May, the DNC contacted
California-based cyber security firm CrowdStrike to analyze
unusual activity on the group's network.
The Brooklyn-based Clinton campaign operation was also the
target of hacking, people with knowledge of the situation have
said. The Clinton campaign has confirmed that a DNC-linked
system the campaign used to analyze voter data was compromised.
Yahoo News reported last week that the FBI had warned the
Clinton campaign that it was the target of a hack in March, just
before the DNC discovered it had been hacked.
Glen Caplin, a Clinton campaign spokesman, said it had taken
steps to safeguard its internal information systems.
"Multiple Democratic party organizations, including our
campaign and staff, have been the subject of attempted cyber
attacks that experts say are Russian intelligence agencies,
which enlist some of the most sophisticated hackers in the
world," Caplin said.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball amd John Walcott in Washington and
Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Editing by David Rohde and Grant
McCool)