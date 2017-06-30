FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. warns businesses of hacking campaign against nuclear, energy firms
June 30, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 11 hours ago

U.S. warns businesses of hacking campaign against nuclear, energy firms

By Jim Finkle

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation this week privately warned American businesses about a hacking campaign targeting the nuclear, energy and manufacturing sectors, according to a report by the agencies.

Hackers used tainted "phishing" emails to "harvest credentials" so they could gain access to networks of their targets, the joint analysis report seen by Reuters late on Friday said.

The report said that in some cases hackers succeeded in compromising the networks of their targets, though it did not identify specific victims.

