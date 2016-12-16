WASHINGTON The FBI backs the CIA's view that Russia intervened to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election, two senior government officials told Reuters on Friday.

The FBI, CIA and the Office of Director of National Intelligence now all agree that Russia was behind computer hacks into U.S. political institutions during the election, officials have said. The FBI had originally declined to endorse the CIA's conclusion that Russia intervened specifically to help Trump.

The Washington Post earlier on Friday reported that CIA Director John Brennan has circulated a memo seen by U.S. officials and said there was "strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election."

The FBI had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Mark Hosennball; Writing by Susan Heavey and Warren Strobel; Editing by Chris Reese)