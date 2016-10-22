Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
WASHINGTON The FBI is investigating the cause of cyber attacks on internet infrastructure company Dyn on Friday, which has disrupted access to dozens of websites including PayPal, Twitter and Spotify, a law enforcement official said.
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.