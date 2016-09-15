(Adds The Associated Press 'deeply disappointed' by finding,
paragraphs 7-8)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The FBI did not break rules
in place in 2007 when it impersonated a journalist to send a
teenage bomb-threat suspect a computer link to a fake news
article that concealed location tracking software, a government
watchdog said on Thursday.
But the undercover activity would only be permissible today
with a series of high-ranking approvals stipulated in interim
policy guidelines enacted in June this year, the Department of
Justice's office of the inspector general found.
The case gained attention in 2014 when documents obtained by
the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco-based
digital rights group, revealed the FBI had posed as an
Associated Press editor and sent a link to a spoofed article to
the suspect's MySpace account.
By clicking the link, the 15-year-old suspect installed
software that sent location data to Federal Bureau of
Investigation agents. Over one week in June 2007, the student
emailed bomb threats to employees at his Timberline High School
in Lacey, Washington. The suspect was later arrested and pleaded
guilty in July 2007 to making the threats.
Media organizations and digital freedom activists condemned
the tactics used by the FBI, prompting FBI Director James Comey
to defend them in a 2014 New York Times op-ed as "proper and
appropriate under Justice Department and F.B.I. guidelines at
the time."
The department's watchdog agreed, concluding in its report
published on Thursday that the 2007 policies "did not prohibit
agents from impersonating journalists or from posing as a member
of a news organization, nor was there any requirement that
agents seek special approval to engage in such undercover
activities."
The Associated Press "is deeply disappointed" by the
watchdog's findings, said Paul Colford, vice president and
director of media relations.
"Such action compromises the ability of a free press to
gather the news safely and effectively and raises serious
constitutional concerns," Colford said in a statement.
The watchdog's report recommended that the FBI update its
undercover policies to codify the June 2016 interim guidelines.
It also said the FBI should further consider what level of
review is required before an agent uses the name of third-party
organizations without their knowledge or consent.
Chris Soghoian, the principal technologist with the American
Civil Liberties Union who helped discover the FBI's
impersonation, said the report "confirms that the FBI kept the
court in the dark regarding the most problematic aspect of this
investigation: the impersonation of the news media by the
government."
Soghoian added: "This is a huge problem, as courts cannot
perform oversight over government tactics that are hidden from
them."
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; editing by Grant McCool)