WASHINGTON, April 1 A Romanian hacker known as
"Guccifer" who posted unofficial emails sent to then-Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton on the Internet was extradited from
Romania and made his first court appearance in the United States
on Friday.
Marcel Lehel, 44, is charged in a nine-count indictment that
includes three counts of gaining unauthorized access to
protected computers, the U.S. Justice Department said in a
statement.
According to the indictment, Lehel "hacked into the email
and social media accounts of high-profile victims, including a
family member of two former U.S. presidents, a former U.S.
Cabinet member, a former member of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff and a former presidential advisor," the statement said.
It did not name the victims, but in 2013 news websites
published hacked emails sent to Clinton by her former adviser
Sidney Blumenthal, offering the first public clues about
Clinton's unconventional email arrangements and attributing the
hack to Guccifer.
Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic
2016 presidential nomination, has apologized for using a private
email server for official business while secretary of state from
2009 to 2013. The FBI is conducting an inquiry into the
arrangement.
Guccifer shot to fame in 2013 after he claimed
responsibility for hacking into George W. Bush's family emails
and posted artwork by the former U.S. president, including
self-portraits in the bathtub.
He also distributed emails exchanged by former U.S.
Secretary of State Colin Powell and Corina Cretu, a Romanian
member of the European Parliament, prompting Powell to deny the
two had had an affair.
Lehel, a cab driver by trade, was arrested in Bucharest in
January 2014. He was serving a combined seven-year sentence in
Romania, including a four-year term handed down in 2014 for
illegally accessing email accounts of public figures.
Last month, a source with Romania's DIICOT anti-organized
crime and terrorism unit told Reuters that the country's top
court had "approved an 18-month temporary extradition to America
for the hacker."
According to the U.S. indictment, Lehel "publicly released
his victims' private email correspondence, medical and financial
information and personal photographs," the Justice Department
statement said.
Lehel appeared in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. The
other charges in the indictment are three counts of wire fraud,
and one count each of aggravated identity theft, cyberstalking
and obstruction of justice, it said. The statement did not say
what punishment the charges carried.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Bell)