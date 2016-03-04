BUCHAREST, March 4 Romania's top court approved
a request by U.S. authorities to extradite a convicted hacker
known as Guccifer for prosecution, a Bucharest-based prosecuting
source told Reuters.
"The court approved an 18-month temporary extradition to
America for the hacker. This follows a request made by U.S.
authorities."
Marcel Lazar Lehel, known by aliases including "Guccifer"
and "Small Fume", broke into the emails of former U.S. President
George W. Bush's family, entertainment figures and the head of
the Romanian secret service.
He was sentenced by a Romanian court to four years in jail
in 2014.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)