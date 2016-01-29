NEW YORK Jan 29 The co-founder of Liberty
Reserve pleaded guilty on Friday to a conspiracy charge, after
U.S. prosecutors accused him of helping the digital currency
company enable criminals worldwide to launder more than $6
billion.
On the eve of a trial scheduled to begin on Monday, Arthur
Budovsky pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a money
laundering conspiracy charge. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
"I knew what I did was illegal," Budovsky told U.S. District
Judge Denise Cote.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)