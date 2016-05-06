(Adds details from court hearing, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 6 The co-founder of Liberty
Reserve, the operator of what had been a widely-used digital
currency, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for
conspiring to help cyber criminals launder hundreds of millions
of dollars using its services.
Arthur Budovsky, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote in Manhattan, who said a substantial punishment was
warranted for his role in running a money laundering operation
that prosecutors said was of unprecedented scope.
"Sad to say, Mr. Budovsky used his enormous talents here in
a way that led to widespread harm," she said.
Budovsky, who pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to
commit money laundering, was also ordered to forfeit $122
million and fined $500,000. He said nothing in court as his
lawyer, John Kaley, argued for less than 15 years in prison.
"Remorse has been exhibited here," he said.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Everdell sought the
maximum 20-year sentence given Budovsky's role "at the helm of
this sweeping enterprise."
Liberty Reserve operated a widely used digital currency,
processing more than $8 billion in financial transactions and
earning Budovsky over $25 million, prosecutors said.
Much of its business came from criminals seeking to launder
proceeds from Ponzi schemes, credit card trafficking, identity
thefts and computer hacking, prosecutors said.
The company was shuttered in May 2013 as Budovsky was
arrested amid U.S. efforts to crack down on the use of digital
currencies including bitcoin to evade law enforcement and
launder money.
Four other people pleaded guilty, including Liberty Reserve
co-founder Vladimir Kats, who is set to be sentenced next week.
Budovsky and Kats, who met as teenagers working as camp
counselors in Brooklyn, previously were convicted in 2006 on New
York state charges for operating an earlier digital currency
exchange as an unlicensed money transmitting business.
They launched Liberty Reserve in 2005, and after their
arrests, moved it to Costa Rica, where Budovsky became a
citizen.
Liberty Reserve users would buy and redeem its digital
currency, LR, through third-party exchangers who in turn bought
and sold LR in bulk from Liberty Reserve, authorities said.
Users did not have to validate their identities, prosecutors
said, allowing an undercover Secret Service agent to establish
an account for a "Joe Bogus" from "Completely Made Up City, New
York, United States."
Of $7.26 billion in transactions by Liberty Reserve's top
500 accounts, $2.6 billion were for investment opportunities,
mostly Ponzi schemes, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Kats et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-00368.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and Andrew Hay)