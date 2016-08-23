WASHINGTON Aug 23 The FBI and other U.S.
security agencies are investigating cyber breaches targeting
reporters at the New York Times and other U.S. news
organizations thought to have been carried out by hackers
working for Russian intelligence, CNN reported on Tuesday,
citing unnamed U.S. officials.
"Investigators so far believe that Russian intelligence is
likely behind the attacks and that Russian hackers are targeting
news organizations as part of a broader series of hacks that
also have focused on Democratic Party organizations, the
officials said," CNN said. It said the intrusions were detected
in recent months.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)