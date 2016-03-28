March 28 MedStar Health, one of the biggest medical providers in the Washington, D.C., area, said on Monday it shut down its computer network after the discovery of a computer virus.

"Networks temporarily shut down to prevent virus spread," Medstar, the operator of 10 hospitals in Washington and Maryland, said on Twitter. "We have no evidence of compromised information. All facilities remain open." (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Leslie Adler)