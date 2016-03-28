BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
March 28 MedStar Health, one of the biggest medical providers in the Washington, D.C., area, said on Monday it shut down its computer network after the discovery of a computer virus.
"Networks temporarily shut down to prevent virus spread," Medstar, the operator of 10 hospitals in Washington and Maryland, said on Twitter. "We have no evidence of compromised information. All facilities remain open." (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: