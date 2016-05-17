May 17 A federal judge has rejected Mozilla
Corp's request to force the U.S. government to disclose a
vulnerability related to the Firefox web browser that the
company says was exploited by the FBI to investigate users of a
large and secretive child pornography website.
U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan in Tacoma, Washington, on
Monday declined to allow Mozilla to intervene in a case against
a school administrator charged in the investigation, Jay
Michaud.
Bryan had previously ordered prosecutors to disclose to
Michaud's lawyers a flaw in a browser used to view websites
including the child porn one on the anonymous Tor network that
is partly based on the code for Mozilla's Firefox browser.
Mozilla subsequently moved to intervene, seeking an order
forcing the government to disclose to Mozilla the vulnerability
before revealing it to Michaud so the company could fix
it.
But after the Justice Department asked Bryan to reconsider,
citing national security interests, he held on Thursday that
prosecutors do not need to make the disclosure to Michaud.
In Monday's ruling, Bryan said Thursday's decision made
Mozilla's request moot and it "appears that Mozilla's concerns
should be addressed to the United States."
Michaud is one of 137 people facing U.S. charges after the
FBI in February 2015 seized the server for Playpen, a child porn
website on the Tor network, which is designed to allow anonymous
online communication and protect user privacy.
To identify its 214,898 members, authorities sought a search
warrant from the Virginia judge allowing them to deploy a
"network investigative technique."
That technique would cause a user's computer to send them
data any time that user logged onto the website while the FBI
operated it for two weeks.
Thousands of people domestically and abroad are being
investigated. The probe recently ran into trouble, after two
defendants secured rulings declaring warrants in their cases
invalid.
A Justice Department spokesman declined comment. A Mozilla
spokeswoman had no immediate comment. Colin Fieman, Michaud's
lawyer, said he would seek the indictment's dismissal as a
sanction for prosecutors electing to not make the disclosure.
Mozilla's brief came amid renewed attention to the process
for disclosing computer security flaws discovered by federal
agencies.
Mozilla has said it asked if the FBI submitted the browser
flaw through an interagency vulnerability review process used to
determine if vulnerabilities should be disclosed to affected
companies or should be used secretly but received no answer.
