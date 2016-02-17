WASHINGTON Feb 17 Former White House national security adviser Tom Donilon and former IBM Chief Executive Sam Palmisano will lead the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, the White House said on Wednesday.

President Barack Obama, who announced the establishment of the commission earlier this month, will meet with both Donilon and Palmisano later on Wednesday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Megan Cassella)