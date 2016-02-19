WASHINGTON Feb 18 The chief of a Department of Homeland Security cyber organization tasked with protecting Internet infrastructure is stepping down, an agency official said Thursday.

Ann Barron-DiCamillo, director of U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team, or US-CERT, is leaving her post, the official said, though a specific timeline for her departure was not provided.

US-CERT, formed in 2003, is responsible for helping to detect, analyze and respond to cyber attacks.

Barron-DiCamillo has served in her role for over three years. News of her departure was first reported by Federal Computer Week.

