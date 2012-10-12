* Panetta says executive order being considered
* Says too few companies have invested in cybersecurity
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 The U.S. military could act
pre-emptively if it detects an imminent threat of cyber attack,
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Thursday, urging
stronger action to bolster America's defenses against such
plots.
In what was described by U.S. officials as the first major
policy speech on cybersecurity by a defense secretary, Panetta
lamented under-investment by America's private sector and
political gridlock in Washington that he said stymied
cybersecurity legislation. He said a presidential executive
order was being considered "while we wait for Congress to act."
Addressing a gathering of business leaders in New York,
Panetta warned that unnamed foreign actors were targeting
computer control systems that operate chemical, electricity and
water plants and those that guide transportation.
"We know of specific instances where intruders have
successfully gained access to these control systems. We also
know that they are seeking to create advanced tools to attack
these systems and cause panic, and destruction, and even the
loss of life," Panetta said.
Aggressors could derail passenger trains, contaminate the
water supply or shut down the power grid in much of the country,
he said.
Still, he cautioned the gathering of the Business Executives
for National Security that although awareness of the threat in
America's private sector had grown, "the reality is that too few
companies have invested in even basic cybersecurity."
To underscore the degree of concern, Panetta pointed to the
August cyber attack on Saudi Arabian state oil company, ARAMCO,
blamed on the "Shamoon" virus, and a similar one days later that
struck Qatar's natural gas firm, Rasgas.
"All told, the Shamoon virus was probably the most
destructive attack that the private sector has seen to date," he
said.
Panetta called the "Shamoon" virus sophisticated and noted
that in Saudi Arabia it replaced crucial system files with an
image of a burning U.S. flag.
"More than 30,000 computers that it infected (at ARAMCO)
were rendered useless, and had to be replaced," he said.
He also pointed to recent denial-of-service attacks on major
U.S. banks, which delayed or disrupted services on customer
websites.
One U.S. official, briefing reporters before the speech on
condition of anonymity, said the United States knew who carried
out the attacks cited in Panetta's speech, but declined to
disclose that information.
TRACKING CYBER ATTACKERS
The United States has long been concerned about cyber
warfare capabilities in China, Russia and increasingly from
Iran. But one problem has been the difficulty in knowing with
certainty where a cyber attack hails from - making potential
retaliation difficult.
Panetta said the United States had made significant
investments in cyber forensics to address that problem "and we
are seeing returns on those investments."
"Potential aggressors should be aware that the United States
has the capacity to locate them and to hold them accountable for
actions that may try to harm America," Panetta said, adding the
Pentagon was finalizing the most comprehensive change to the
rules of engagement in cyberspace in seven years.
He said that the Department of Defense had a mission to
defend the country and would be ready to respond to attacks - or
even the emergence of a concrete threat. Such pre-emptive
action would occur only under certain, dire scenarios, he said.
"If we detect an imminent threat of attack that will cause
significant physical destruction in the United States or kill
American citizens, we need to have the option to take action
against those who would attack us," he said.