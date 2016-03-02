By Andrea Shalal
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 The Pentagon said on
Wednesday it would invite vetted outside hackers to test the
cybersecurity of some public U.S. Defense Department websites as
part of a pilot project next month, in the first-ever such
program offered by the federal government.
"Hack the Pentagon" is modeled after similar competitions
known as "bug bounties" that are conducted by big U.S.
companies, including United Continental Holdings Inc to
discover gaps in the security of their networks.
Such programs allow cyber experts to find and identify
problems before malicious hackers can exploit them, saving money
and time in the event of damaging network breaches.
"I am confident that this innovative initiative will
strengthen our digital defenses and ultimately enhance our
national security," Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a
statement unveiling the pilot program.
One senior defense official said thousands of qualified
participants were expected to join the initiative. Details and
rules were still being worked out but the competition could
involve monetary awards, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon has long tested its own networks using internal
so-called "red teams," but this initiative would open at least
some of the department's vast network of computer systems to
cyber challenges from across industry and academia.
Participants must be U.S. citizens and will have to register
and submit to a background check before being turned loose on a
predetermined public-facing computer system, the Pentagon said.
It said other more sensitive networks or key weapons programs
would not be included, at least initially.
"The goal is not to comprise any aspect of our critical
systems, but to still challenge our cybersecurity in a new and
innovative way," said the official.
The initiative is being led by the Pentagon's Defense
Digital Service (DDS), which was set up last November to bring
experts from the U.S. technology industry into the military for
short stints.
"Bringing in the best talent, technology and processes from
the private sector ... helps us deliver comprehensive, more
secure solutions to the DOD," said Chris Lynch, a former
Microsoft executive and technology entrepreneur who heads DDS.
Carter introduced Lynch during a speech to the Commonwealth
Club on Tuesday and said he had already recruited coders from
companies like Google and Shopify for a
Pentagon "tour of duty."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Tait)