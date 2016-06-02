June 2 Two men pleaded guilty in New Jersey on
Thursday to playing roles in a wide-ranging hacking and spamming
scheme that targeted personal information of 60 million people
including Comcast customers, prosecutors said.
Tomasz Chmielarz, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Newark, New Jersey, to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and
related activity related to computers and e-mail, while Devin
McArthur, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
They along with a Florida man, Timothy Livingston, 30, were
arrested in December in connection with several alleged computer
hacking and illegal spamming schemes that targeted multiple
companies and generated illegal profits exceeding $2 million.
Prosecutors said Livingston, who owned a spam company called
A Whole Lot of Nothing LLC, hired Chmielarz of Rutherford, New
Jersey, to write computer programs that send spam in a manner
that conceals their origin and bypasses spam filters.
Prosecutors said Chmielarz of Rutherford, New Jersey,
admitted that he and Livingston hacked into email accounts and
seized control of corporate mail servers to further their spam
campaigns, and created software that exploited vulnerabilities
in a several corporate websites.
Livingston, Chmielarz and McArthur, a resident of Ellicott
City, Maryland, also worked together to steal databases
containing the personal information of millions of Americans for
use in spam campaigns, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said McArthur admitted that during the scheme,
he gave Livingston unauthorized access to a remote
administration tool on a computer connected to the network of a
Pennsylvania-based telecommunications company where he worked.
The company was not identified by name in court papers. But
at the time of his arrest, McArthur's LinkedIn page said he
worked at Comcast during the period in question. A Comcast
spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
Other companies targeted included a New York
telecommunications company, a New York technology and consulting
company and a Texas credit monitoring firm, the indictment said.
Lawyers for Chmielarz and McArthur did not respond to
requests for comment. Livingston has pleaded not guilty and is
scheduled to face trial on Oct. 13.
The case is U.S. v. Livingston et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-cr-00626.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)