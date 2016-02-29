By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 29 A Manhattan federal prosecutor
who spearheaded the investigation and prosecution of the creator
of the black market website Silk Road and handled numerous other
high-profile cybercrime cases is joining the law firm Latham &
Watkins.
Serrin Turner, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the
Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office who also led the prosecution of
the digital currency service Liberty Reserve, will join Latham
as a partner in New York, the law firm said on Monday.
His hiring comes as amid growing attention among law firm
clients to cyber security threats following a slew of damaging
cyberattacks against private companies and U.S. government
agencies in the last few years.
"In the cyber area in particular, we have more demand than
we have lawyers to serve it at the moment," said Miles Ruthberg,
the chair of Latham's New York litigation and trial department.
"That's not surprising given everything we know that's
happening."
Turner, who will join the firm in late March will focus on
cybersecurity and data-protection issues, worked in the U.S.
Attorney's Office's criminal division since 2010 and served as
its cybercrime coordinator.
In his highest-profile case, Turner was the lead prosecutor
in the case of Ross Ulbricht, the accused mastermind behind Silk
Road, an underground website that enabled more than $200 million
of anonymous drug sales using the digital currency bitcoin.
Ulbricht, who prosecutors said operated the website under
the alias Dread Pirate Roberts, was arrested in 2013 as
authorities seized the website.
A federal jury found Ulbricht guilty of charges including
that he distributed drugs through the Internet, and he was
sentenced in May 2015 to life in prison. He is appealing.
In an interview, Turner said the investigation demonstrated
that even in the case of a website like Silk Road, which was
designed to be beyond the reach of law enforcement, authorities
could still hold those behind it accountable.
"That's the challenge with cybercrime in general, to make
sure crimes cannot be committed on the Internet without any
remedy or recourse," he said.
Turner also oversaw the prosecution of Liberty Reserve,
which prosecutors said laundered more than $6 billion for
criminals involved in Ponzi schemes, hacking, child pornography
and drug trafficking.
Prosecutors secured guilty pleas from five individuals tied
to Liberty Reserve, including most recently Arthur Budovsky,
Liberty Reserve's co-founder who pleaded guilty in January on
the eve of trial.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)