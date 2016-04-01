By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, April 1
WASHINGTON, April 1 Some social media users
raised concerns on Friday over networking forum Reddit's removal
from its site of a section that told users it had never received
a certain type of surveillance request from the U.S. government.
The quiet change, made on Thursday, suggested that Reddit
may now be being asked to hand over customer data to FBI
investigators under a secretive government authority.
Reddit made the change to its annual transparency report,
also released Thursday, which lists a variety of requests the
site has received for information on users and for removal of
content. It deleted a paragraph known as a "warrant canary."
This paragraph stated that it had not been subject to
national security letters, which are used by the FBI to conduct
electronic surveillance without the need for court approval, or
"any other classified request for user information."
Social media users expressed concern on Twitter and on
Reddit itself.
"Is dissent a threat to national security?" tweeted Edward
Snowden (@Snowden), a former National Security Agency contractor
who leaked classified documents about U.S. surveillance programs
to the media and is now exiled in Moscow.
"When you ask someone 'Are you helping authorities in
investigations?' and they say 'I'm not allowed to discuss that
with you,' I think the question has been answered," wrote Reddit
user khegiobridge.
National security letters are almost always accompanied by
an open-ended gag order barring companies from disclosing the
contents of the demand for customer data, making it difficult
for firms to openly discuss how they handle the subpoenas.
That has led many companies to rely on somewhat vague
warnings.
"I've been advised not to say anything one way or the
other," Reddit Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman, who goes
by "spez" on the site, said in a thread discussing the change.
"Even with the canaries, we're treading a fine line."
Reddit did not respond to a request for comment. The Federal
Bureau of Investigation did not respond to a request for
comment.
National security letters have been available as a law
enforcement tool since the 1970s, but their frequency and
breadth expanded dramatically under the USA Patriot Act, which
was passed shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the
United States by Islamist militants.
Several thousand of the letters are now issued by the FBI
every year. At one point more than 50,000 such letters were
issued annually.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Additional reporting by Amy Tennery,
Anjali Athavaley and Melissa Fares in New York; editing by
Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)