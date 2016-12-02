(Adds comments by Obama, details)
Dec 2 The U.S. government and the private sector
must cooperate to improve the security of digital networks, a
U.S. presidential commission on cyber security recommended in a
wide-ranging report issued on Friday.
The commission created by President Barack Obama earlier
this year also recommended that the president and Congress
accelerate the pace at which technology is updated in the
federal sector and that the president appoint an ambassador for
cyber security for efforts abroad.
"Technological advancement is outpacing security and will
continue to do so unless we change how we approach and implement
cybersecurity strategies and practices," the 100-page report
said.
Obama said in a statement after meeting the commission's
head, his former national security adviser Tom Donilon, on
Friday that his administration strongly supported the
commission's "thoughtful and pragmatic" recommendations.
Obama, who leaves office on Jan. 20, said he had asked the
commission to brief the transition team of President-elect
Donald Trump at the earliest opportunity.
Among other recommendations, the report urged the United
States to seek harmonized international cyber-security policies
and global norms of behavior.
It called for a cyber-security "nutritional label" for
impartial product safety ratings, and recommended that the
Justice Department and other agencies assess the law on
liabilities for harm caused by insecure internet-connected
devices.
