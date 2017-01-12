WASHINGTON U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday evening to discuss media leaks of a classified intelligence briefing on Russian hacking that Trump received last Friday.
Clapper said in a statement that he does not believe the U.S. intelligence community leaked a private security document alleging Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information on Trump.
"I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," Clapper said.
