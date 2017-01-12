Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper testifies to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on “Russia’s intelligence activities'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday evening to discuss media leaks of a classified intelligence briefing on Russian hacking that Trump received last Friday.

Clapper said in a statement that he does not believe the U.S. intelligence community leaked a private security document alleging Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information on Trump.

"I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," Clapper said.

