MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Wednesday it views negatively White House statements about a planned "proportional" response to cyber attacks on political party organisations which it says were carried out by Russian hackers.

The White House said on Tuesday it would consider a variety of responses to the alleged Russian hacks.

