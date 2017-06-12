By Nate Raymond
| June 12
June 12 A Florida man already serving a 42-year
sentence for a child pornography conviction on Monday avoided
having to serve even more time behind bars for trying to hack
the Clinton Foundation's computer network in 2015.
Timothy Sedlak, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan to 18 months to run concurrently,
rather than on top of, a sentence handed down last August based
on child pornography being discovered on his computers during
the hacking investigation.
Prosecutors said that from June 2015 to July 2015, Sedlak
from his residence in Florida made nearly 400,000 unsuccessful
attempts to gain unauthorized access to the computer network of
the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation.
The investigation into Sedlak, of Ocoee, Florida, predated
probes into cyber attacks on the Democratic Party in the 2016
presidential election when Hillary Clinton was the party's
nominee.
U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russian President
Vladimir Putin ordered cyber attacks to help then-Republican
candidate Donald Trump's chances of becoming president.
Prosecutors in arguing in court papers that Sedlak deserved
up to two years more in prison called the impact of cyber
threats "profound."
"The work of hackers like Sedlak who are motivated to target
U.S. government officials and political candidates can have
severe consequences of undermining public confidence and trust
in our government institutions and political system," they
wrote.
In September 2015, federal agents executed a search warrant
on Sedlak's home and discovered 42 computers, many of which were
running a password-cracking program, prosecutors said.
According to court papers, the U.S. Secret Service
questioned Sedlak about notes agents found referring to Hillary
Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea.
Sedlak, who called himself a private investigator, told the
agents he was researching whether charities were unintentionally
providing funding to Islamist militant groups, and said the
Clintons "came up in his research," court papers said.
Chelsea Clinton is the vice chair of the foundation, which
was started by her father, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Prosecutors said Sedlak also targeted charities, political
organizations, investments firms, law firms and businesses.
Following his arrest, authorities discovered files on his
computers containing child pornography, including images
depicting Sedlak sexually abusing a toddler, prosecutors said.
Sedlak was separately charged in Florida, where a federal
jury in Orlando in May 2016 found him guilty of charges he
produced and possessed child pornography.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Grant McCool)