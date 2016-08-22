Aug 22 A Florida private investigator was
sentenced to 42 years in prison on Monday for using a minor to
produce child pornography, which was discovered after
authorities searched his computers following his arrest last
year for hacking a global charity.
Timothy Sedlak, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roy
Dalton in Orlando after a federal jury in May found him guilty
on charges including that he produced and possessed child
pornography, according to court records.
A lawyer for Sedlak did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Sedlak, of Ocoee, Florida, was arrested in September 2015 on
charges that he launched almost 400,000 attempts to gain
unauthorized access to an unidentified New York-based global
charitable organization's computer network.
At the time of his arrest, Sedlak told authorities he was
researching charities to determine if any were unintentionally
financing Islamist militant groups by sending funds to Middle
East charities that were then seized by militants.
The same day as Sedlak's arrest, U.S. Secret Service agents
executed a search warrant at his home, seizing among other
things, 30 computers and four external hard drives.
An examination of those computers found files containing
child pornography, including a number of images taken from 2009
to 2011 depicting Sedlak himself sexually abusing a toddler,
prosecutors said.
Agents also discovered hundreds of child pornography images
that were downloaded from the internet, prosecutors said.
The separate hacking case remains pending in federal court
in Manhattan. He has plead not guilty in that case.
(Editing by Alistair Bell)