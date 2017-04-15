By Clare Baldwin and Joseph Menn
| HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16
computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how
the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in
commercially available software to gain access to the global
system for transferring money between banks, a review of the
data showed.
On Friday, a group calling itself the Shadow Brokers
released documents and files indicating NSA had accessed the
SWIFT money-transfer system through service providers in the
Middle East and Latin America. That release was the latest in a
series of disclosures by the group in recent months.
Matt Suiche, founder of cybersecurity firm Comae
Technologies, wrote in a blog post that screen shots indicated
some SWIFT affiliates were using Windows servers that were
vulnerable at the time, in 2013, to the Microsoft exploits
published by the Shadow Brokers. He said he concluded that the
NSA took advantage and got in that way.
"As soon as they bypass the firewalls, they target the
machines using Microsoft exploits," Suiche told Reuters.
Exploits are small programs for taking advantage of security
flaws. Hackers use them to insert back doors for continued
access, eavesdropping or to insert other tools.
"We now have all of the tools the NSA used to compromise
SWIFT (via) Cisco firewalls, Windows," Suiche said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the
authenticity of the documents released by the hackers. Microsoft
acknowledged the vulnerabilities and said they had been
patched. Cisco Systems Inc has previously acknowledged
that its firewalls had been vulnerable.
Cisco and the NSA did not reply to requests for comment.
BREACH OF FIREWALLS
A PowerPoint presentation that was part of the most recent
Shadow Brokers release indicates the NSA used a tool codenamed
BARGLEE to breach the SWIFT service providers' security
firewalls.
The NSA's official seal appeared on one of the slides in the
presentation, although Reuters could not independently determine
the authenticity of the slides.
The slide referred to ASA firewalls. Cisco is the only
company that makes ASA firewalls, according to a Cisco employee
who spoke on condition of anonymity. ASA stands for Adaptive
Security Appliance and is a combined firewall, antivirus,
intrusion prevention and virtual private network, or VPN.
Documents included in the Shadow Brokers release suggest
that the NSA, after penetrating the firewall of the SWIFT
service providers, used Microsoft exploits to target the
computers interacting with the SWIFT network, Comae
Technologies' Suiche said.
The Al Quds Bank for Development and Investment, for
example, was running a Windows 2008 server that at the time was
vulnerable to newly disclosed Windows exploits, he said.
Microsoft late on Friday said it had determined that prior
patches to dozens of software versions had fixed the flaws that
apparently were exploited by nine of the NSA programs. Four of
the vulnerabilities were blocked by comprehensive updates on
March 14. That left only older, unsupported versions of Windows
operating systems and Exchange email servers at risk to three of
the newly released exploits, the company said.
Earlier Friday, Microsoft had said the company had not been
warned by the government or other outsiders about the stolen
programs.
Microsoft declined to say how it learned of the exploits
without outside help. The company's security systems are capable
of detecting attacks against customers, and Microsoft in the
past has monitored discussion about exploits on the Internet and
also hired former intelligence agency veterans to help it devise
programming to protect its software from encroachment.
The NSA targeted nine computer servers at a SWIFT
contractor, Dubai-based service bureau EastNets, according to
the documents. The U.S. intelligence agency then used lines of
code to query the SWIFT servers and Oracle databases
handling the SWIFT transactions, according to the documents.
EastNets on Friday denied it had been hacked.
