WASHINGTON May 17 White House cybersecurity
coordinator Howard Schmidt, who was instrumental in developing
the administration's legislative proposal on cybersecurity, will
retire at the end of this month, the White House said on
Thursday.
His departure comes as controversy grows over cybersecurity
legislation, with the House of Representatives having approved a
bill that the White House and key Senate Democrats see as not
comprehensive enough.
Schmidt will be succeeded by Michael Daniel from the White
House Office of Management and Budget where he has worked on
cybersecurity and classified intelligence and defense program
issues.
General Keith Alexander, head of U.S. Cyber Command, said of
Daniel: "He understands the challenges that are facing our
nation in cyberspace and the importance of moving forward with
urgency to address the threats."
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Jackie Frank)