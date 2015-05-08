WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. Justice Department
has charged a former employee of the Department of Energy and
the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for allegedly attempting an
email attack on government employees to extract sensitive
information on nuclear weapons.
According to an indictment unsealed on Friday, Charles
Eccleston allegedly attempted the "spear-phishing" attack in
January targeting dozens of email accounts, where he believed he
was unleashing a virus to collect the information.
Eccleston, who has lived in the Philippines since 2011 after
he was fired from the NRC in 2010, was caught in a sting by the
Federal Bureau of Investigation after he approached a foreign
embassy about providing classified U.S. information. Undercover
FBI employees then posed as foreigners and promised to pay for
the spear-fishing attack, according to the Justice Department.
Eccleston, 62, was detained on March 27 and deported to the
United States. The first hearing on the indictment is scheduled
for May 20.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)