(Adds details of the case, background)
WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. Justice Department
has charged a former employee of the Department of Energy and
the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for allegedly attempting an
email attack on government employees to extract sensitive
information on nuclear weapons.
According to an indictment unsealed on Friday, Charles
Eccleston allegedly attempted the "spear-phishing" attack in
January targeting dozens of email accounts, where he believed he
was unleashing a virus to collect the information.
Eccleston, who has lived in the Philippines since 2011 after
he was fired from the NRC in 2010, was caught in a sting by the
Federal Bureau of Investigation after he approached a foreign
embassy about providing classified U.S. information. Undercover
FBI employees then posed as foreigners and promised to pay for
the spear-fishing attack, according to the Justice Department.
Eccleston drew on his past career to draw up email lists and
compose the text of an innocuous-seeming invitation to a
conference that he sent to 80 Energy Department employees,
according to the indictment.
Spear-fishing involves convincing an email recipient to
click on a link in a message that then releases a virus and
Eccleston believed the code he included in the invitation would
both damage computers and extract information. But the link had
been provided by an undercover agent, who ensured it would not
infect recipients' machines, according to the indictment.
The indictment did not identify the country Eccleston
allegedly approached but the Washington Post has said it was
China. A Justice Department spokesman declined to identify the
country.
Eccleston, 62, was detained on March 27 and deported to the
United States. The first hearing on the indictment is scheduled
for May 20.
He was charged with four felony offenses, including crimes
involving unauthorized access of computers and wire fraud. For
the wire fraud charge, Eccleston faces a maximum sentence of 20
years.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)